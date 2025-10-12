Edu system takes a giant leap with AI, robotics

Classrooms in Himachal Pradesh are set to evolve beyond traditional teaching, as schools prepare to integrate cutting-edge technologies like coding, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) into their curriculum. Under a pioneering STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education pilot project, the state embarks on a bold journey to integrate cutting-edge technologies into its school curriculum moving beyond traditional textbook-based learning toward a more dynamic, hands-on educational experience.

This forward-thinking initiative is designed to nurture creativity, innovation and critical thinking among young learners. More than 1,400 teachers from all 12 districts have undergone specialised training to spearhead this transformation. These educators, trained through the District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs), will serve as mentors, guiding students through the exciting world of science and technology. Their role is not just instructional but inspirational — encouraging students to ask questions, explore possibilities and develop problem-solving skills that are essential in today’s digital age.

To operationalise this vision, the Samagra Shiksha Department has rolled out intensive training programmes across all DIETs. Sunil Dutt, Deputy Director of Elementary Education and District Project Officer, emphasised the broader goals of the initiative. “Through this programme, we aim to cultivate a culture of innovation and inquiry. We want students to move beyond rote learning, collaborate meaningfully and think critically about how technology intersects with everyday life,” he stated.