DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Edu system takes a giant leap with AI, robotics

Edu system takes a giant leap with AI, robotics

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Kullu, Updated At : 08:17 AM Oct 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Classrooms in Himachal Pradesh are set to evolve beyond traditional teaching, as schools prepare to integrate cutting-edge technologies like coding, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) into their curriculum. Under a pioneering STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education pilot project, the state embarks on a bold journey to integrate cutting-edge technologies into its school curriculum moving beyond traditional textbook-based learning toward a more dynamic, hands-on educational experience.

Advertisement

This forward-thinking initiative is designed to nurture creativity, innovation and critical thinking among young learners. More than 1,400 teachers from all 12 districts have undergone specialised training to spearhead this transformation. These educators, trained through the District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs), will serve as mentors, guiding students through the exciting world of science and technology. Their role is not just instructional but inspirational — encouraging students to ask questions, explore possibilities and develop problem-solving skills that are essential in today’s digital age.

Advertisement

To operationalise this vision, the Samagra Shiksha Department has rolled out intensive training programmes across all DIETs. Sunil Dutt, Deputy Director of Elementary Education and District Project Officer, emphasised the broader goals of the initiative. “Through this programme, we aim to cultivate a culture of innovation and inquiry. We want students to move beyond rote learning, collaborate meaningfully and think critically about how technology intersects with everyday life,” he stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts