Education Dept aims to boost general knowledge of govt school students

The Directorate of School Education has prepared a plan to brush up the general knowledge of students. The decision comes after some Class X students of a government school at Baga Sarahan in Kullu failed to answer a few general knowledge-related questions posed by Chief Minister during a surprise visit a few days ago.

Advertisement

“We have decided that students will read out major news of the day during the morning assembly in every school. This will keep them updated with the significant happenings in and outside the country, and they would also know about important individuals from all walks of life,” said Ashish Kohli, Director, Directorate of School Education. As per the plan, the students will read out a mix of international, national and state-level news and sports news in the morning assembly. “Teachers will assist the students in preparing the news,” said Kohli.

During his visit to the school, the Chief Minister was left stumped when a Class X student rattled out the name of Narendra Modi when the former asked the name of the President of India. Another student said Shimla was the national capital. Students of the primary wing, though, gave correct answers to both the questions. Taken aback by the failure of the Class X students to answer such basic questions, the Chief Minister had asked the teachers to work on the general knowledge of the students as well.

Advertisement

Admitting that the incident was embarrassing, Kohli further said the school authorities would be told to make newspapers and books related to general knowledge in the school libraries. Incidentally, the Education Department had issued detailed guidelines related to library to the schools some while ago to ensure student go beyond their school books and are well read.