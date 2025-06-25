DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Education Dept aims to boost general knowledge of govt school students

Education Dept aims to boost general knowledge of govt school students

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 12:29 AM Jun 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Directorate of School Education has prepared a plan to brush up the general knowledge of students. The decision comes after some Class X students of a government school at Baga Sarahan in Kullu failed to answer a few general knowledge-related questions posed by Chief Minister during a surprise visit a few days ago.

Advertisement

“We have decided that students will read out major news of the day during the morning assembly in every school. This will keep them updated with the significant happenings in and outside the country, and they would also know about important individuals from all walks of life,” said Ashish Kohli, Director, Directorate of School Education. As per the plan, the students will read out a mix of international, national and state-level news and sports news in the morning assembly. “Teachers will assist the students in preparing the news,” said Kohli.

During his visit to the school, the Chief Minister was left stumped when a Class X student rattled out the name of Narendra Modi when the former asked the name of the President of India. Another student said Shimla was the national capital. Students of the primary wing, though, gave correct answers to both the questions. Taken aback by the failure of the Class X students to answer such basic questions, the Chief Minister had asked the teachers to work on the general knowledge of the students as well.

Advertisement

Admitting that the incident was embarrassing, Kohli further said the school authorities would be told to make newspapers and books related to general knowledge in the school libraries. Incidentally, the Education Department had issued detailed guidelines related to library to the schools some while ago to ensure student go beyond their school books and are well read.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts