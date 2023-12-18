Education Dept chalks out school adoption scheme in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 17

The Education Department has chalked out a school adoption scheme for over 4,500 high schools and senior secondary schools, under which people who have made successful careers would be roped in to inspire students and raise funds for infrastructure development.

The scheme is likely to be placed before the Cabinet at its meeting scheduled for December 18 at Dharamsala, a day before the start of the winter session. The main objective is to seek the guidance and help of eminent people, who could be alumni of the same school. Anyone who has achieved success, be it in the field of defence, art, culture, medicine, sports, politics, corporate world or any other arena can become the patron of the school and adopt it.

The move is aimed at bringing about qualitative improvement in the field of education. Such people, apart from being role models, can guide students and give them exposure needed for making right career choices.

Prior to this, an initiative had been taken to associate corporate bigwigs with technical institutes like the Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) and Polytechnics. The idea behind this move was to provide guidance to students, especially for creating self-employment avenues and training as per the demand of the industry.

Though there are about 15,000 government schools in Himachal, this scheme will be implemented in about 4,500 schools. The previous BJP regime too had introduced a scheme, “Akhand Shiksha Jyoti, mere school se nikle moti”, to recognise and honour alumni who had earned a name for themselves in any field.

