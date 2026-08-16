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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Education, health priorities of Himachal Government: Education Minister Rohit Thakur

Education, health priorities of Himachal Government: Education Minister Rohit Thakur

The minister said this while presiding over the district-level function organised at the Ridge in Shimla on the occasion of 80th Independence Day

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:03 AM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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Himachal Education Minister Rohit Thakur. File photo
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Education Minister Rohit Thakur said that strengthening education, healthcare, rural economy as well as making the state self-reliant are the main priorities of the state government.

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He said this while presiding over the district-level function organised at the historic Ridge in Shimla on the occasion of 80th Independence Day. Earlier, the minister hoisted the flag and took the salute of the grand march past.

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In his address, he stated that rural areas play a crucial role in Himachal Pradesh's economy. Referring to the horticulture sector, he said that Himachal's creator, Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar, dreamed of developing Himachal Pradesh as the "Fruit Bowl of India." "The government is moving forward in this direction. Important schemes are also being implemented to expand horticulture in mid-hill and bio-domain areas. Additionally, efforts are being made to increase fishermen's income by promoting the fisheries sector," he said.

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"Himachal Pradesh, once known nationwide for its quality education, lagged behind in the 2021 National Achievement Survey. The government's efforts over the past three and a half years have resulted in significant improvement in the state's educational standing. Himachal ranked third overall among states and fifth overall in the assessment, including states and union territories" he said.

"The declaration of Himachal Pradesh and Goa as fully literate states in September 2025 is a proud achievement for the state. This achievement is the result of the collective efforts of the Education Department, teachers, and all the people of Himachal, " said Thakur.

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Describing the health sector as a priority for the government, he said that modern medical facilities are being expanded in the state's established medical colleges, and robotic surgery facilities have been introduced at several locations.

Expressing concern over the rising drug menace, the minister said that the government is committed to eradicate the menace by launching a comprehensive public awareness campaign and engaging all sections of society in a decisive battle against drug abuse.

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