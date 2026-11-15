Education Minister inaugurates lift drinking water scheme, link road worth Rs 2 crore in Shimla district

Education Minister Rohit Thakur today inaugurated two major development projects in the Ubadesh area of the Jubbal-Nawar-Kotkhai Assembly constituency in Shimla district. The projects include the Khola-Kuinal Lift Drinking Water Scheme, constructed at a cost of Rs 1.21 crore, and the Lakhvi-Shamukhar link road, built at a cost of Rs 87.34 lakh.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Thakur said both projects would directly benefit local residents by improving access to drinking water and road connectivity.

The minister said changing weather patterns and population growth were putting increasing pressure on natural resources, affecting water availability, air quality and agricultural cycles. “Even basic necessities such as drinking water are no longer readily available. Many traditional water sources have either dried up or are unable to meet present-day requirements. This scheme has been dedicated to the public to address this challenge,” he said.

Thakur added that several drinking water projects worth crores of rupees were currently under implementation in the constituency and would be completed soon.

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Speaking about the new road, he said it would benefit residents of both the Theog and Kotkhai areas. “This road has been a long-pending demand of the people. Its completion will significantly reduce the distance to Sharmala. Earlier, residents of Ubadesh had to travel via Chhaila to reach Sharmala. The new road has considerably shortened the journey,” he said.

The minister further said that the state government was currently spending around Rs 850 crore on road and building infrastructure projects in the constituency. He added that the figure was expected to reach Rs 1,000 crore in the near future, paving the way for accelerated development in the area.

Theog MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore, who was also present on the occasion, congratulated local residents on the completion of the road and said efforts would be made to develop the area as a religious tourism destination in the future.