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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Education Minister lays foundation stone of Rs 87 lakh link road in Kotkhai

Education Minister lays foundation stone of Rs 87 lakh link road in Kotkhai

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:05 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Education Minister Rohit Thakur lays the stone of the Harijan Basti-Dhar Sharghal link road in Parali Badruni gram panchayat of Kotkhai in Shimla district on Wednesday.
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Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the Harijan Basti-Dhar Sharghal link road in Parali Badruni gram panchayat during a visit to Kotkhai. The 1.5-km road would be constructed at a cost of Rs 87 lakh. He also interacted with local residents and listened to their grievances. Later, Rohit attended the historic district-level Rihali fair at Deori Khaneti and offered prayers at the local temple. He said that the centuries-old fair was an important symbol of the region’s cultural heritage and urged the younger generation to remain connected to local traditions.

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The minister felicitated the winners of the volleyball tournament organised as part of the fair. He said that sports played a vital role in promoting fitness and keeping the youth away from substance abuse. He announced Rs 4 lakh for the installation of a high-mast light and Rs 50,000 for the fair committee and a local club.

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The minister said that road projects worth around Rs 550 crore were underway in the Kotkhai Assembly constituency while the construction of a Government Senior Secondary School building at Deori Khaneti was in progress. He added that approvals had been secured for a Kendriya Vidyalaya, a Sub-Judge Court, a veterinary hospital and several other infrastructure projects in the constituency.

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