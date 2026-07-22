Education Minister lays foundation stone of Rs 87 lakh link road in Kotkhai

Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the Harijan Basti-Dhar Sharghal link road in Parali Badruni gram panchayat during a visit to Kotkhai. The 1.5-km road would be constructed at a cost of Rs 87 lakh. He also interacted with local residents and listened to their grievances. Later, Rohit attended the historic district-level Rihali fair at Deori Khaneti and offered prayers at the local temple. He said that the centuries-old fair was an important symbol of the region’s cultural heritage and urged the younger generation to remain connected to local traditions.

Advertisement

The minister felicitated the winners of the volleyball tournament organised as part of the fair. He said that sports played a vital role in promoting fitness and keeping the youth away from substance abuse. He announced Rs 4 lakh for the installation of a high-mast light and Rs 50,000 for the fair committee and a local club.

Advertisement

The minister said that road projects worth around Rs 550 crore were underway in the Kotkhai Assembly constituency while the construction of a Government Senior Secondary School building at Deori Khaneti was in progress. He added that approvals had been secured for a Kendriya Vidyalaya, a Sub-Judge Court, a veterinary hospital and several other infrastructure projects in the constituency.