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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Education must build character, not just careers: Himachal Governor

Education must build character, not just careers: Himachal Governor

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:32 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta. Image credit/PTI File
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Governor Kavinder Gupta has called upon the younger generation to contribute to nation-building through education, innovation and social responsibility, stressing the need to develop responsible citizens, entrepreneurs and future leaders.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a seminar organised by the Sunil Upadhyay Educational Trust, Shimla, at Gaiety Theatre on Thursday to mark the death anniversary of Sunil Upadhyay. The seminar focused on the theme ‘Role of Youth in Education, National Reconstruction and Social Responsibility’.

Remembering Sunil Upadhyay, the Governor said his life reflected dedication, sacrifice and commitment to the nation. He appreciated the trust's efforts to carry forward his ideals through education, social awareness and youth empowerment.

Gupta said India's diversity was its strength, while shared cultural values and constitutional principles provided the foundation for national unity. He emphasised that education should go beyond academic degrees and employment to nurture character, discipline, scientific temperament and social responsibility.

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Referring to the National Education Policy 2020, he said it placed emphasis on skill development, research, innovation and practical learning. He stressed that India needed young people who could emerge as job creators and entrepreneurs rather than remain job seekers.

The Governor added that student life should not be confined to examinations and competitions but should also focus on developing leadership qualities, patriotism and a commitment to society.

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