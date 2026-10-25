Education must build character, not just impart knowledge, says Minister

Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Dalhousie, celebrated its 125th annual function on Saturday, with Education Minister Rohit Thakur attending as the chief guest. The celebrations marked 125 years of the institution’s contribution to education, discipline, values and community service in the hill town.

Addressing students, alumni and parents, the minister lauded the school’s longstanding legacy, saying it had played an important role in shaping generations through quality education and character-building.

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He said the state government was making sustained efforts to strengthen the education system and provide quality education to every student. Himachal Pradesh had improved its position in the National Achievement Survey from 21st in 2021 to fifth in 2025, reflecting progress in learning outcomes, he said. The state had also achieved the distinction of being fully literate, with a literacy rate of 99.55 per cent.

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The government was running scholarship schemes to encourage meritorious students and providing opportunities for students and teachers to undertake educational tours abroad to gain exposure to international education systems, he said.

Thakur also highlighted the Mukhyamantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana, which aims to support orphaned and destitute children by providing for their education, care and self-reliance, enabling them to lead dignified lives.

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Encouraging students to pursue their ambitions, he stressed the importance of dedication, hard work and self-confidence. He urged them to dream big, develop their talents and face challenges with determination, adding that education should not be confined to acquiring knowledge but should also foster values and a sense of responsibility towards society.

Referring to the school’s journey, the minister said the institution, which began with just five students, now provided education to around 950. He described its growth as a reflection of the commitment and dedication of those associated with it.

The minister also honoured students who had excelled in various fields and congratulated the school management, teachers, parents, alumni and students on the milestone.

Principal Sister Molly Cherian said Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School was established in Dalhousie in February 1901 by the Sisters of Charity of Jesus and Mary (SCJM), a Catholic religious congregation. Starting with just five students, the institution had grown into a prominent educational establishment in the hill town, now catering to around 950 students.

The school’s 125-year journey reflected the sustained efforts of generations of religious sisters, teachers, administrators, parents and alumni. The quasquicentennial celebrations, being held on October 24 and 25, bring together the school community to commemorate its legacy and reconnect former students with their alma mater.

Former minister Asha Kumari, senior Army and Indian Air Force officers, former IAS officer Kiran Chadha, SDM Anil Bhardwaj, Bharmour SDM Ajay Kumar Singh and Dalhousie Public School (DPS) chairman Dr Capt GS Dhillon were among those present.