DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Education reforms showing results in state: Shahpur MLA

Education reforms showing results in state: Shahpur MLA

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Dharamsala, Updated At : 02:31 AM Dec 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania during the annual function at GSSS, Shahpur, on Wednesday.
Advertisement

To strengthen the quality of school education, the Himachal Pradesh Government has decided to affiliate 100 government schools with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from the upcoming academic session. The move reflects the state government’s sustained focus on educational reforms and national-level academic standards, said Shahpur MLA and Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania at the annual function of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Shahpur, where the CBSE curriculum will be introduced from the next session.

Advertisement

He said the adoption of the CBSE syllabus would greatly benefit students from rural areas by improving their preparedness for national-level competitive examinations and enhancing overall learning outcomes. He added that six senior secondary schools in the Shahpur Assembly constituency were being brought under the

Advertisement

CBSE framework.

Advertisement

Pathania highlighted that the reform-driven initiatives of the state government, including the cluster system, had begun to yield encouraging results. He informed the audience that Himachal Pradesh had recorded a remarkable improvement in national education rankings, jumping from 21st position to fifth place. He credited this achievement to the dedication of teaching and non-teaching staff across the state.

Addressing development and welfare initiatives, Pathania said nearly Rs 35 lakh was being provided to eligible beneficiaries in the constituency under the Chief Minister Sukh Aashray Scheme. During the function, martyr Pawan Kumar’s father Garaj Singh and CDS topper Rajat Kumar were honoured, while meritorious students were awarded and cultural performances added colour to the event.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts