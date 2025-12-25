Education reforms showing results in state: Shahpur MLA

To strengthen the quality of school education, the Himachal Pradesh Government has decided to affiliate 100 government schools with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from the upcoming academic session. The move reflects the state government’s sustained focus on educational reforms and national-level academic standards, said Shahpur MLA and Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania at the annual function of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Shahpur, where the CBSE curriculum will be introduced from the next session.

He said the adoption of the CBSE syllabus would greatly benefit students from rural areas by improving their preparedness for national-level competitive examinations and enhancing overall learning outcomes. He added that six senior secondary schools in the Shahpur Assembly constituency were being brought under the

CBSE framework.

Pathania highlighted that the reform-driven initiatives of the state government, including the cluster system, had begun to yield encouraging results. He informed the audience that Himachal Pradesh had recorded a remarkable improvement in national education rankings, jumping from 21st position to fifth place. He credited this achievement to the dedication of teaching and non-teaching staff across the state.

Addressing development and welfare initiatives, Pathania said nearly Rs 35 lakh was being provided to eligible beneficiaries in the constituency under the Chief Minister Sukh Aashray Scheme. During the function, martyr Pawan Kumar’s father Garaj Singh and CDS topper Rajat Kumar were honoured, while meritorious students were awarded and cultural performances added colour to the event.