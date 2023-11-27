Education reforms to be introduced soon, says Sukhu

Shimla, November 26
Comprehensive education reforms will be introduced in the upcoming academic session in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday.
Interacting with reporters, the CM said his government was committed to providing quality education to the students in the state.
“The state government is also going to launch a guest faculty teachers policy to overcome the shortage of teachers,” he added.
