Education reforms underway to strengthen govt schools in Himachal: Thakur

Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Tuesday said that providing quality education remains the Himachal Pradesh Government’s top priority, with several reforms being implemented to strengthen the education sector across the state.

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Addressing a press conference during his halt at the Forest Rest House in Nurpur while en route to Chamba, the minister said the state has made remarkable progress in literacy rate since Independence.

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He noted that the state’s literacy rate, which stood at just seven per cent at the time of Independence, has now reached 99.30 per cent, making Himachal Pradesh one of the country’s leading states in education. Former MLA Ajay Mahajan was also present on the occasion.

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Thakur said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the government is focusing on improving the quality of education in government schools. To address declining enrolment, English-medium instruction has been introduced from Class I, and the CBSE curriculum is being implemented in a phased manner.

He said that in the first phase, 150 government schools have been selected for the initiative. A separate cadre of teachers will be created for these schools, with 3,500 to 4,000 teachers to be recruited. The recruitment process for English and mathematics teachers has already been completed, while appointments of TGT, Sanskrit and arts teachers will be made in the subsequent phases, he added.

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The minister said that Himachal Pradesh ranked 21st in the country in quality education in the 2021 national survey due to a shortage of teachers. “However, after the present government assumed office, more than 4,000 TGT, JBT and C&V teachers have been appointed on a batch-wise basis, helping the state improve to the fifth position nationally. Around 8,500 posts have so far been filled in the Education Department,” he added.

Thakur also said that the government is sending meritorious students on educational exposure visits to foreign countries to provide them with global learning opportunities and broaden their academic horizons.

Responding to a question on paper leak incidents in various examinations across the country, the minister said the state government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards any exploitation or discrimination that affects talented students. He added that the recommendations of the High-Power Committee constituted by the Centre to make the examination system more secure and transparent would be examined by the state government.