Educational institute to be established for special kids: Sukhu

Our Correspondent

Kullu, January 1

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said today that in the past one year, the government had been able to bring 20 per cent of the economy back on track.

Sukhu, during his two-day sojourn in Kullu, said that the government would open an integrated world class educational institute in the state along with schools and colleges for differently abled children. “Students will also be provided training in the field of sports so that they can ensure participation in paralympics and other sports events,” he added.

The Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 13 development projects worth Rs 198 crore for the district. He said that these development projects would prove to be a milestone in the development of the district.

He inaugurated a vegetable market at Bandrol built at a cost of Rs 20 crore and a double-lane bridge over the Beas at Raison built at a cost of Rs 9.07 crore. He also inaugurated a steel truss bridge at the Nehru Kund (Bahang) connecting Burwa and Shanag link road over the Beas built at a cost of Rs 6.44 crore. He laid the foundation stone of flood protection works for Bihal and surrounding areas.

He said that extra expenditure had led to accumulation of Rs 86,000 crore debt. The pending dues of employees were worth about Rs 10,000 crore. “The government is chalking out strategies to ensure that these liabilities are cleared and the economy is brought back on the track. The government is making efforts to make Himachal self-reliant in the next four years,” he added.

Sukhu said that the government was promoting solar power projects in rural areas to strengthen the economy of the rural population, he added.

He said that despite the adverse impact of the disaster on the tourism sector, the number of tourists had increased at places like Shimla, Manali and Dharamsala due to the efforts of the state government. He said that the government was providing all kinds of facilities to the tourists.

