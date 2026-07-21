Educational institutions shut in parts of Himachal amid heavy rain forecast

All educational institutions in Theog sub-division of Shimla district will remain closed on Tuesday in view of the forecast of rain throughout the day and the closure of several roads.

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As many as 16 roads in the sub-division remain closed to traffic following overnight rain.

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Educational institutions in Chamba, Sirmaur, Kangra and Mandi districts were also closed on July 20 and 21 after the weather department issued a red alert for very heavy to extremely heavy rain in these districts.

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The weather department has issued an orange alert for heavy rain in Shimla district today.