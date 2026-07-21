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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Educational institutions shut in parts of Himachal amid heavy rain forecast

Educational institutions shut in parts of Himachal amid heavy rain forecast

Educational institutions in Chamba, Sirmaur, Kangra and Mandi districts were also closed

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 10:13 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Pedestrians use umbrellas as rain lashes Shimla on Monday. Tribune Photo: Lalit Kumar
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All educational institutions in Theog sub-division of Shimla district will remain closed on Tuesday in view of the forecast of rain throughout the day and the closure of several roads.

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As many as 16 roads in the sub-division remain closed to traffic following overnight rain.

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Educational institutions in Chamba, Sirmaur, Kangra and Mandi districts were also closed on July 20 and 21 after the weather department issued a red alert for very heavy to extremely heavy rain in these districts.

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The weather department has issued an orange alert for heavy rain in Shimla district today.

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