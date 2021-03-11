Educational institutions to remain closed in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 20

The government today ordered the closure of all educational institutions in view of heavy rain and flash floods. It also issued an advisory to all tourists visiting Himachal during the monsoon season not to go close to rivers and other water bodies.

Rs 232.31 cr released for relief, rehab works A grant of Rs 232.31 crore has been released to the districts from the State Disaster Relief Fund for urelief and rehabilitation works. Onkar Sharma, Principal Secretary, Revenue

Chief Secretary RD Dhiman held a meeting to assess the situation caused by the heavy rain and issued the directions to Deputy Commissioners. Directions were given to all districts to close educational institutions in the areas affected by landslides and flash floods and set up camps in schools and communities centres to provide shelter to the affected people.

Dhiman directed all DCs to ensure that basic amenities like bedding and ration were provided to the affected people .

Dhiman asked the Department of Energy to direct the authorities of the Pong Dam, Chamera Dam and other dams to keep a watch on the water level in the reservoirs. He also ordered the deployment of machinery to ensure that all roads were cleared and directed officers of the HPSEB to ensure the restoration of electricity supply at the earliest.