Educational institutions to remain shut in Shimla district

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 24

All educational institutions, vocational centres and anganwari centres will remain closed in Shimla district tomorrow in view of an yellow alert issued by the Weather Department here today. “Due to landslides, several roads are blocked in the district. Under such circumstances, the movement of staff, schoolchildren and trainees need to be restricted for their safety,” said Shimla Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi.

Tomorrow onwards, the precipitation is likely to reduce significantly. As per the Weather Department, the forecast for average rainfall over the next two weeks is “moderately negative” in all districts of the state.

Till today evening, 729 roads were closed for vehicular movement across the state. The highest number of obstructed roads are in Mandi zone (282), followed by Shimla zone (229).

#Shimla