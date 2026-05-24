Educators trained to teach under NEP

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is providing training to teachers across the country to strengthen the education system. This decision was taken with the objective of preparing educators to teach under the New Education Policy (NEP), 2020. The goal is to teach them new and easier methods so that they do not limit their teaching only to textbooks. Under this programme, a training session on active learning was conducted by resource persons Ranjana Parashar and Sat Pal at Bhagirathi Das DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Dharamsala, on May 24. Anoop Chauhan (principal of DAV School, Bhagini, Nurpur) and Dinesh Kaushal (DAV School, Manai) along with teachers from DAV Dharamsala and Wazir Academy were trained on the aforementioned subject. Principal Dr Vipin Jistu thanked the resource persons and said that the biggest benefit of these training programmes for students was that they would be able to learn in innovative ways. It would not only make studying easier but also help children develop skills such as critical thinking, practical knowledge and teamwork.
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