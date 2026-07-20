Edupace felicitates NEET achievers

Edupace Coaching Institute, Una, felicitated its NEET (UG) 2026 achievers at a grand ceremony on Saturday.

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Deputy Commissioner Una, Jatin Lal, attended as the Chief Guest, while Dr Rakesh Bhartiya, Joint Commissioner, State Excise and Taxation Department, was the Guest of Honour. Students, parents, teachers and local residents attended the event. Congratulating the successful candidates, Lal shared his journey to the Union Public Service Commission and said consistent hard work, discipline and determination had helped him succeed. He also encouraged students who did not achieve their desired results, saying setbacks should inspire them to work harder.

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Bhartiya praised the students and said Edupace strengthened its reputation by producing excellent results.