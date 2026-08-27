Efforts intensified for tuberculosis-free Kangra target

Kangra district is making sustained and positive progress towards total tuberculosis (TB) elimination, Chief Medical Officer Dr Omesh Bharti said while reviewing the implementation of the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) at a district-level monthly review meeting held on Wednesday. The meeting focused on reviewing the progress of the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan 2.0 and chalking out an action plan for the coming period.

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Bharti said, “Kangra has recorded 99 per cent achievement in TB elimination in 2026 while 97 per cent of the target for presumptive TB testing has been achieved. Health blocks such as Indora, Thural, Dadasiba, Nagrota Surian and Shahpur have performed at or above the prescribed targets. Under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan 2.0, a total of 62,585 vulnerable individuals and new episodes have been enrolled so far, of whom 46,136 have undergone X-ray examination.” Officials said that the campaign had helped strengthen early identification and timely testing of TB cases. The meeting also reviewed Ayushman Arogya camps being organised in high-risk villages. Dr Bharti directed all health blocks to speed up the organisation of camps in the remaining villages and ensure that more vulnerable people were brought under the ambit of healthcare services. A total of 969 high-risk villages had been identified in Kangra. The district has recorded an 83 per cent treatment success rate.

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Dr Bharti directed the teams concerned to ensure regular follow-up of patients undergoing treatment, timely allocation of treatment outcomes and continuous monitoring, with the aim of taking the treatment success rate to above 90 per cent.

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The meeting also reviewed differentiated TB care, ABHA ID and face authentication of TB patients, Aadhaar card details under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana and nutritional support provided through Nikshay Mitras. Of the 1,729 TB patients registered at present, 1,304 have undergone ABHA and face authentication. Meanwhile, 95 per cent of the patients, who had given consent to receive support under the Nikshay Mitra initiative, have been provided with nutritional assistance or food baskets.

As part of the efforts to strengthen nutritional support for TB patients, the Ayush Department has provided 15 nutrition kits in the Shahpur area of Kangra district. Dr Bharti directed officials and the NTEP staff to ensure regular and effective use of the digital platform TB Mukt Bharat app for planning, monitoring and reporting activities under the campaign.

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The participants were also given hands-on practical training on the app. Dr Bharti said that the effective use of digital platforms would help make the TB elimination programme more robust, transparent and result-oriented. He directed all health blocks to complete pending tasks within the stipulated time and ensure that TB patients receive quality treatment, regular follow-up and nutritional support. District Health Officer Dr RK Sood gave a detailed overview of the programme.