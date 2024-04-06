Solan: Efforts to enhance voting by people with disabilities

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 5

The district administration is making efforts to enhance the participation of people with disabilities (PWDs) in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has stressed the need to ensuring equal participation of PWDs in the elections by promoting the principles of accessibility and inclusiviness through various initiatives.

Special facility being provided

“The district welfare officer has been directed to personally contact these voters and facilitate their voting through service ballot.”

The PWDs were being encouraged to vote so as to enhance their participation. Transport facility would also be made available to them to facilitate their voting.

The family members of these voters are also being motivated to encourage them to vote.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, 71.34 per cent voting by PWDs was reported in Solan district while higher voting by them was recorded in other districts. Kangra district had taken the lead by recording the highest 91.07 per cent voting by PWDs. Even Solan's neighbouring district Sirmaur had seen 88.73 per cent voting by PWDs while 83.30 per cent PWDs voted in Bilaspur. In Hamirpur district, 75.27 per cent PWDs had cast their vote while the voting percentage was between 61 and 65 in other districts.

There were 3,119 PWD voters in the district in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and 2,225 of them cast their vote. Out of 2,133 voters having locomotor disability, 1,686 had cast their vote. At present, there are 4,097 PWD voters in Solan

district.

“The physically disabled voters have various disabilities like visual, hearing, locomotor, intellectual while some have multiple disabilities. The maximum number of 2,526 voters comprising those with locomotor disabilities are in the district, followed by 587 visually impaired and 401 having hearing or speech disabilities. Besides, 402 PWD voters suffered from other type of disabilities,” said Manmohan Sharma, District Election Officer-cum Deputy Commissioner, Solan.

He said that as per the ECI directions, a special facility was being provided to the PWD voters. "The district welfare officer has been directed to personally contact these voters and facilitate their voting through service ballot."

Transport facility would also be made available to them to facilitate their voting. The family members of these voters are also being motivated to encourage them to vote.

