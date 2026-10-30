Eight-day animal birth control drive concludes at Paonta Sahib

An eight-day Catch-Neuter-Vaccinate-Release (CNVR) programme under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) campaign concluded at Paonta Sahib on Wednesday.

Held under the aegis of the Yamuna Sharad Mahotsav, the programme was organised by the Sub-Divisional Veterinary Hospital, Paonta Sahib, in collaboration with the Municipal Council, Paonta Sahib.

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The programme was formally inaugurated by Dwij Goel, SDM, Paonta Sahib, and Kanchan Bala, Executive Officer, Municipal Council, Paonta Sahib.

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In compliance with the Supreme Court guidelines, a total of 252 dogs, including 112 females and 140 males, were successfully caught, sterilised and vaccinated against rabies. They were also administered endo- and ectoparasitic treatments. The dogs were released after being fitted with reflective collars donated by the Rotary Club, Paonta Sahib. Five dogs were treated for venereal granuloma, while cutaneous tumours were removed from two others.

Earlier, an area-wise census was conducted by animal welfare volunteers. The census recorded a canine population of 693 across all 13 wards of Paonta Sahib, comprising 266 female dogs and 427 male dogs.

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“The initiative under the Yamuna Sharad Mahotsav reflects the joint commitment of the administration, the Municipal Council and the Veterinary Department to ensuring effective population control of stray dogs while safeguarding public health and promoting humane animal management,” said Dr Amit Mahajan, Senior Veterinary Officer, Paonta Sahib.

The collective support of residents, animal welfare volunteers and the Rotary Club, Paonta Sahib, along with the cooperation and coordination of various government departments, would help make Paonta Sahib cleaner and safer, while establishing it as a model of humane and compassionate urban management by reducing human-animal conflict. The campaign covered the entire town of Paonta Sahib and adjoining areas.