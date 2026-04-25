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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Eight diabetes patients given free insulin pumps at Tanda hospital

Eight diabetes patients given free insulin pumps at Tanda hospital

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 08:52 PM Apr 25, 2026 IST
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Dr Vinay Dogra, Head of Department of Endocrinology, RPGMC, Tanda, with type-1 diabetic patients.
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To improve care for Type-1 diabetes patients, the state government, in collaboration with the Central Government, has launched an initiative under the National Health Mission (NHM) to provide free insulin pumps to children and youth up to 27 years of age. Insulin pumps were given to eight patients at Dr Rajendra Prasad Medical College at Tanda in Kangra district on Saturday.

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The aim of the initiative is to ease the daily burden faced by patients who depend on multiple insulin injections. With insulin pumps, patients no longer need to take four or five injections every day. A single insertion works for two to three days, making diabetes management less painful and more convenient.

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Dr Vinay Dogra, Head of the Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism at the Tanda hospital, said that an insulin pump was a small, portable device that delivers insulin continuously into the body through a thin tube and cannula. “The dosage is programmed according to the patient’s requirement, allowing better control over blood sugar levels. This reduces the risk of complications such as hypoglycaemia (low sugar levels) and hyperglycaemia (high sugar spikes),” he added.

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The cost of insulin pumps in the market ranges between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 7 lakh, with an additional monthly maintenance expense of around Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000. Under the scheme, however, the state government is bearing the full cost, making the technology accessible to eligible patients free of charge.

Dr Dogra said that insulin pumps were a safe and effective technology that had been in use for years. He added that the device did not significantly interfere with daily activities and becomes easy to manage over time. So far, around 50 patients have benefited from the programme at the Tanda hospital, Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bilaspur, said Dr Dogra. “The initiative is expected to improve health outcomes and help patients lead more independent and confident lives,” he added.

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