Eight found unconscious in Solan hotel

Solan, September 14
In a bizarre incident, eight UP residents were found unconscious in a hotel here.
SP Virender Sharma said that the police got information about eight residents falling unconscious in five rooms in a hotel.
Preliminary probe revealed that they had checked in yesterday along with an agent for counselling for sending abroad. Their cold drink was, however, spiked with an intoxicant this morning. The agent himself served the cold drink in their rooms which made them unconscious. The CCTV footage around the hotel was being examined by the police to identify the accused.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
8 of 11 Congress MLAs join BJP in Goa
Defectors include ex-CM Digambar Kamat | BJP’s strength in 4...
Rs 200 cr drug haul in Gujarat; meant for Punjab, Delhi
6 Pakistani crew members and 2 Delhi residents who were supp...
HC to Punjab: Court nod must for mining tenders
Petitioner contends auction notices issued in ‘illegal, arbi...