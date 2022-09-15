Eight found unconscious in Solan hotel

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 14

In a bizarre incident, eight UP residents were found unconscious in a hotel here.

SP Virender Sharma said that the police got information about eight residents falling unconscious in five rooms in a hotel.

Preliminary probe revealed that they had checked in yesterday along with an agent for counselling for sending abroad. Their cold drink was, however, spiked with an intoxicant this morning. The agent himself served the cold drink in their rooms which made them unconscious. The CCTV footage around the hotel was being examined by the police to identify the accused.