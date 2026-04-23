Eight IIIT-Una students placed in Amazon, says Director

Eight students from the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Una, have been selected by Amazon for a six-month internship programme, said Director Prof Manish Gaur in a press note issued here on Thursday.

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Prof Gaur said that out of these eight students, six had secured pre-placement offers (PPOs) with a compensation package of more than Rs 50 lakh per annum, the highest package of the current placement season. He added that this underscored the institute’s commitment to excellence and its robust industry collaborations, adding that the selected students had worked across high-impact verticals, including just walk out technology, delivery experience, access point technology and last mile, working on critical technologies such as Amazon web services, Java and distributed systems.

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The Director said that Krish Choudhary and Prasoon Kushwaha hade been placed in Hyderabad while Priyanshu Raj, Vaibhav Madan, Tanishq Gupta and Shreyansh Shukla had been selected as software development engineers. Palak Gupta and Faiz Ahmed had been selected as software development engineer interns, he added.

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Prof Gaur said as part of its academic reforms, IIIT-Una had integrated a full-semester industry internship into its curriculum, ensuring that every student received hands-on exposure to professional engineering environments. He noted that a key advantage of the curriculum was the flexibility to undertake the internship in either the seventh or the eighth semester, depending on the student’s placement schedule and company’s joining requirements.