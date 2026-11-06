Eight MCs, 11 NPs functioning without regular officers in Himachal

Despite creating several new Nagar Panchayats (NPs) and upgrading existing ones to Municipal Councils (MCs) over the past two years, the Himachal Pradesh Government has failed to provide adequate administrative manpower and basic infrastructure to run these urban local bodies efficiently.

The absence of regular Executive Officers (EOs) in MCs and secretaries in NPs has affected their day-to-day functioning, forcing the government to depend on temporary arrangements.

The shortage is particularly acute in Kangra district, where two of the six MCs are functioning without regular EOs, while four of the five NPs have no regular secretaries.

At the state level, eight of the 28 MCs have no regular EOs and 11 of the 34 NPs are without regular secretaries, exposing a significant administrative vacuum.

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To manage the situation, the Directorate of Urban Development has been assigning additional charges to existing officials, often across districts. Through a notification issued on July 23 this year, the department assigned the responsibilities of secretaries in 11 NPs and EOs in eight MCs to Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), who are already burdened with their regular administrative duties. Nurpur, Baijnath and Shahpur are among the civic bodies whose administrative responsibilities have been entrusted to local SDMs.

An inquiry revealed that no fresh recruitment of EOs or secretaries had taken place in the past five years. In several cases, NP secretaries have been assigned the additional responsibility of EOs in MCs. For instance, the secretary of the erstwhile Jawali NP, now upgraded to an MC and the hometown of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Chander Kumar, has been given the charge of EO. Similarly, the secretary of Talai NP in Bilaspur district has been assigned the responsibility of EO of Ghumarwin MC.

The additional workload on officials has raised concerns over the effective delivery of civic services, execution of development works and redressal of public grievances.

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The manpower crisis has become more pronounced following the creation of several new NPs in 2024 by merging gram panchayats. These include Nagrota Surian, Kotla and Khudian in Kangra; Kunihar in Solan; Shillai in Sirmaur; Jhandutta and Swarghat in Bilaspur; Bangana in Una; Bhoranj and Barsar in Hamirpur; Banikhet in Chamba; and Sandhol, Dharampur and Baldwara in Mandi.

Inquiries reveal that the senior EO posted in Kangra MC who was retired on September 30 was given additional charges of EO of the Nurpur and Baijnath MC besides secretary of NP Nagrota Surian in Kangra district.

The residents lament that the expansion of the urban civic network has not been matched by adequate staffing and infrastructure. The mergers have also triggered opposition among residents of several affected panchayats.