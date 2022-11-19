Eight schools participate in Sanawar Literary Festival

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 18

The two-day Lit Fest 2022 organised at The Lawrence School, Sanawar, in which eight top schools of the country participated, concluded last evening.

The theme of this seventh edition of this literary festival was “Incredible India”, a befitting ode to the 75 years of India’s Independence. The event kick-started with video messages from eminent personalities like Ruskin Bond and Shashi Tharoor.

A panel discussion was held where literary personalities like Raaja Bhasin, Manjiri Prabhu and Jasjit Mann Singh, including a budding in-school author and current student Veer Devgan, participated. Devgan has published his debut book “What to Do If There Is a Murderer in Your Family?”

Moderated by the students, the panelists narrated interesting anecdotes from their lives and literary journey of the authors. It culminated with the re-launch of the book authored by Veer Devgan.

Students also had their literary pick in the book fair organised on the occasion. It was inaugurated by the celebrated author Raja Bhasin.

On the second day of the lit fest, a series of events were held in the morning which included a calligraphy workshop, an art competition and a caption writing competition. A Turncoat Debate was also held.

The event concluded with the keenly contested Basantar Memorial Inter-School English Declamation contest.

The Chief Guest of the event was Dr Dimple Kasana, Director of Central Research Institute, Kasauli. She lauded the performances of the participants.

While Yatika Singh of Welham’s Girls School, Dehradun, was declared the winner in the Turncoat extemporary contest, Sarah Kesar of Lawrence School, Sanawar, was adjudged the best in the caption writing contest.

Avika Mantri of Welham’s Girls School, Dehradun, and Manya Bansal of the host school jointly shared the first position in the declamation contest for their brilliant elocution on the topic, “The life begins where our comfort Zone ends.”