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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Eight-year-old publishes debut storybook

Eight-year-old publishes debut storybook

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:41 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Eight-year-old Rohan Singh, a student of The Foundation Years School (TFYS), Rohru, has published his debut storybook, The Magical World. Earlier, seven-year-old Vanya Chauhan, also a student of the same school, had authored two storybooks.

Driven by his keen interest in storytelling, Rohan said he wished to write more books in the future to further develop and hone his creative writing skills. He credited his parents and the school principal for constantly encouraging him to pursue his interests and supporting his creative journey.

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“They have always motivated me to do what I love to do,” Rohan said, adding that writing books brought him immense joy.

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School Headmistress Ridhima Thakur congratulated both Vanya and Rohan on their achievements. She expressed happiness over their literary accomplishments and appreciated the efforts of their parents and teachers in encouraging the children to pursue their creative interests.

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