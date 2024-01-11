Eight years on, monkey sterilisation centre in Una district still not functional

Rajesh Sharma

Una, January 10

Inaugurated on June 26, 2015, the Monkey Sterlisation Centre (MSC) in Ispur village of Una district has been lying closed ever since.

The building was constructed for sterilisation of monkeys due to the menace being caused by the primates to human beings and standing crops. It was constructed at a cost of Rs 1.05 crore and was the eighth centre in the state at the time. The centre’s foundation stone was laid by the then Forest Minister Thakur Singh Bharmouri on August 25, 2013.

The centre was functional only for a day on June 26, 2015, when about a dozen monkeys were sterilised on the inaugural day in the presence of Bharmouri and local MLA Mukesh Agnihotri, the then Industries Minister.

Unwilling to be named, a forest department official said the centre was the property of the wildlife wing of the department, and it was handed over to the Una Forest Division in 2022. On being questioned about the reason for the failure of the centre, he said the building was located far away from the road head and the mud path leading to the building could result in injuries to the animals while transporting. Besides, the building’s entry gate opens into a rivulet which swells up during monsoons and consequently, the vehicles cannot cross it.

When contacted, Una Divisional Forest Officer Sushil Rana said another MSC, located in Baul village of the district, was fully functional. He said the Ispur building was handed over to the Una Forest Division in 2022 for community welfare purposes and for organising meetings, but was not being used since it was located in a secluded place.

Speaking after the inauguration of the building, the then forest minister had promised to open a forest communication centre-cum-rest house in Ispur village, which also failed to come up till date.

A few years ago, the Forest Department had also mooted converting the vacant building into animal rescue centre in view of increasing clashes between humans and wild animals, including leopards, blue bulls and barking deer, in the region. Such a centre is also awaited. The vacant building could be put to some alternate use, said a local resident Narinder Pathak, adding that it was a shameful waste of public money.

