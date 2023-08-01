Elderly couple brutally murdered near Nurpur

NURPUR, JULY 31
In the ghastly incident, an elderly couple at Kopra, near here, was murdered this afternoon. The accused, in his twenties, allegedly killed the duo by slitting their throats brutally with a sharp-edged weapon (sickle).
As per information, the deceased identified as Harnam Singh (73) and his wife Shakuntala Devi (70) were cutting grass in their field near their house when accused Ankush Kumar (20), who was living near their house, attacked the duo with a sharp sickle repeatedly on their necks and arms killing them on the spot. A forensic team examined the crime spot and collected evidence from the spot.
SP Nurpur Ashok Ratan along with police team rushed to the spot told The Tribune that the deceased had multiple wounds on neck and arm and the accused had been arrested. He said a case under section 302 of the IPC had been registered against the murder accused and the sharp-edged weapon used in the crime had been recovered.
The bodies have been sent to the mortuary of Nurpur civil hospital for post-mortem examination which will be conducted tomorrow. The SP said that police was interrogating the accused to ascertain the motive behind this double murder.
