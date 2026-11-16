Elderly get specialised healthcare boost in Himachal

The state government has approved the establishment of dedicated Departments of Geriatric Medicine at three government medical colleges in Himachal Pradesh — Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla; Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (Dr RPGMC), Tanda, Kangra; and Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College (SLBSGMC), Nerchowk, Mandi.

The initiative also includes the creation and filling of requisite posts of Assistant Professors and Senior Residents to ensure specialised medical services for the elderly.

Geriatric medicine is a specialised branch of healthcare focusing on the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of diseases and health complications associated with ageing. The proposed departments will provide comprehensive care to senior citizens, with an emphasis on early diagnosis, appropriate treatment and prevention of age-related diseases and disabilities. They will also address the physical and mental health needs of the elderly.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the government was committed to strengthening healthcare infrastructure and ensuring accessible, quality and specialised medical services for all sections of society, particularly senior citizens.

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“The elderly population deserves special attention and comprehensive healthcare facilities to address the medical and psychological challenges associated with ageing,” he said.