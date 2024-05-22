Elderly, physically challenged vote in five constituencies

Hamirpur, May 21
The first phase of polling for the Lok Sabha and Assembly bye-elections started in the district today. People above the age of 85 years participated in the polling process.
Amarjit Singh, District Returning Officer (DRO), said teams of the Election Commission visited houses of the people to facilitate polling at home. He said elderly and specially-abled voters showed enthusiasm in polling. He said as per prescribed schedule, EC teams started visiting voters at home to enable them cast their votes from 9 am to 5 pm. He said voting was held in five Assembly segments of the district including Bhoranj, Sujanpur, Hamirpur, Barsar and Nadaun.
The DRO said in case voter was not at home, the team would visit again at the given time. He said if voters were still not available, they would not be able to exercise their right to franchise.
