DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Elderly woman killed, 5 injured in Mandi bus mishap

Elderly woman killed, 5 injured in Mandi bus mishap

The incident occurred near Charkhari village, under the Nihri police post

article_Author
Abhinav Vashisht
Our Correspondent
kullu, Updated At : 12:18 PM Jan 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A 75-year-old woman was killed and five others injured in a road accident in the Pangna region of Mandi district.

Advertisement

The incident occurred near Charkhari village, under the Nihri police post.

Advertisement

Reports say that a private bus operated by Chetan Coach on the Charkhari–Karsog route was stationary early in the morning when the driver started the engine to warm it up. The driver then stepped out, leaving five passengers, including a child and an elderly woman, inside. Allegedly, due to engine vibrations, the bus began moving backward uncontrollably, eventually veering off the road and rolling toward a steep slope.

Advertisement

The elderly woman sustained critical injuries and later died, while five others, including a minor, were hurt—two were seriously injured.

Local residents rushed to help and emergency teams, including the 108 ambulance, shifted the injured to Pangna Hospital, where their condition is reported as stable.

Advertisement

Sundernagar DSP Bharat Bhushan confirmed that police reached the site immediately. While the cause of the accident is still under investigation, preliminary suspicion points to possible technical failure or negligence.

Police have registered a case and initiated formal inquiries.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts