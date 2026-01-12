Elderly woman killed, 5 injured in Mandi bus mishap

A 75-year-old woman was killed and five others injured in a road accident in the Pangna region of Mandi district.

The incident occurred near Charkhari village, under the Nihri police post.

Reports say that a private bus operated by Chetan Coach on the Charkhari–Karsog route was stationary early in the morning when the driver started the engine to warm it up. The driver then stepped out, leaving five passengers, including a child and an elderly woman, inside. Allegedly, due to engine vibrations, the bus began moving backward uncontrollably, eventually veering off the road and rolling toward a steep slope.

The elderly woman sustained critical injuries and later died, while five others, including a minor, were hurt—two were seriously injured.

Local residents rushed to help and emergency teams, including the 108 ambulance, shifted the injured to Pangna Hospital, where their condition is reported as stable.

Sundernagar DSP Bharat Bhushan confirmed that police reached the site immediately. While the cause of the accident is still under investigation, preliminary suspicion points to possible technical failure or negligence.

Police have registered a case and initiated formal inquiries.