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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Elderly women honoured in Hamirpur

Elderly women honoured in Hamirpur

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Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:37 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Inner Wheel Club honours elderly women in Hamirpur on Thursday.
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The Inner Wheel Club of Hamirpur honoured elderly women on International Day of Older Persons at the community centre in Hira Nagar Colony on Thursday. The function was jointly organised with the Senior Citizens’ Societies of Krishna Nagar and Hira Nagar.

The eldest attendee, 95-year-old Kashmiro Devi, was honoured on the occasion. Other elderly women felicitated included Manorama Sharma, Chitra Malhotra, Veena Sharma, Dr Archana Soni, Santosh Thakur, Sumiti Thakur, Kimmi, Shivani and Nirmal Thakur. Members present on the occasion pledged to continue serving senior citizens in the community with dedication and to look up to them as a source of inspiration for the younger generation.

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Senior Citizens’ Society president NK Sharma said that elderly people were the backbone of society. He add ed that the association was proud to honour them on the occasion and seek their blessings.

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Prof JP Agnihotri, former ACF DS Pathania, retired principal RS Kanwar and several other senior citizens participated in the function, an office-bearer of the Inner Wheel Club stated.

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