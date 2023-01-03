Elected 6th time, Jai Ram Thakur thanks people of Seraj

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 2

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today got emotional while addressing a gathering at Thunag in his home constituency of Seraj in Mandi district.

He said, “I am indebted to the people of Seraj for their love for me. They have elected me for the sixth time consecutively. This time, they have made a new record by ensuring my victory by over 37,000 votes.” He got emotional and tears flowed down his face.

He said, “The people of Mandi have supported me. The BJP had won nine of total 10 seats in Mandi but unfortunately we lost many seats in other districts by a thin margin of votes. I will fight to protect the rights of the people of Seraj.”

Thakur said, “The BJP has given me the responsibility of the Leader of the Opposition and I will discharge my duty effectively to protect the rights of the people of the state. We will support the good decisions of the government but will oppose decisions that are against public interest.”