Election commission to hold national-level competition

Our Correspondent

Kullu, February 16

Kullu DC Ashutosh Garg said the Election Commission of India was organising a national-level competition on the theme ‘My Vote is My Future – Power of One Vote’. He said persons of any age group could participate.

He added that the objective was to harness talent and creativity in strengthening democracy through active participation. He said entries would have to be sent or uploaded before March 15 on the website https://voterawarenesscontest.in/.

The DC said entries could be sent for any competition in five types of contests like singing, video making, poster design, slogan writing and quiz. He said, “Only one entry can be submitted for one contest. However, separate entries may also be sent for each competition.” He added that singing, video making and poster design competitions were categorised into three categories. These include the institutional, professional and non-professional or amateur categories. He said attractive prizes would be awarded in each category.

The official said in the video making competition, the first prize in the institutional category was Rs 2 lakh. In the professional category of this competition, the first prize would be Rs 50,000. He added that in the amateur category, the first prize would be Rs 30,000.

Garg said in the singing competition, the first prize in the institutional category would be Rs 1 lakh. He added that in the professional category of this competition, the first prize would be Rs 50,000. He added that in the non-professional or amateur category, the first prize would be Rs 20,000.

5 types of contests