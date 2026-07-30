Election Commissioner presents report of Himachal PRI and ULB elections to Governor

State Election Commissioner Anil Khachi on Thursday presented the report on the General Elections to Local Bodies in Himachal Pradesh–2026 to Governor Kavinder Gupta, who described it as a valuable reference document for policymakers, researchers, administrators and citizens interested in grassroots democratic institutions.

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The report covers the general elections to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), held in May 2026, and provides a comprehensive account of the planning, preparations and conduct of the electoral process.

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It highlights the administrative measures, logistical arrangements, legal challenges and key milestones associated with the successful completion of the elections. The report noted a steady rise in the electorate, which reached 54.55 lakh voters in 2026.

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Around 80 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Panchayat elections, while Urban Local Body elections witnessed a turnout of 70.14 per cent, reflecting strong public participation in the democratic process.

Complimenting the Election Commission for conducting the elections in a free, fair, peaceful and transparent manner, the Governor appreciated the publication of the detailed report. He said the successful conduct of the polls reflected the commitment of the people of Himachal Pradesh, political stakeholders and election officials towards strengthening democratic values at the grassroots level.

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The Governor extended his best wishes to all newly elected representatives and expressed confidence that they would discharge their responsibilities with dedication, integrity and commitment towards inclusive development and public welfare.

Later, Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, Capt Rameshwar Singh Thakur, presented the 55th Annual Report of the Commission for the year 2025-26 to the Governor at Lok Bhavan.

Thakur apprised the Governor that in recent years, the Commission has undertaken several institutional reforms aimed at improving efficiency, enhancing transparency and adopting technological solutions in line with the digital era. He said the report reflects the Commission’s commitment to upholding constitutional values and promoting good governance.