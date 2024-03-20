Election dept eyes 80% voter turnout

Tribune News Service

Encouraged by the impressive jump in the voter turnout in the 2019 Parliamentary elections, the state election department has set its sights even higher this time around. The voter turnout in the state in the last Lok Sabha elections was 72.42 per cent, an impressive jump of around 8 per cent from 64.45 per cent in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. This time the department is eying an ambitious voter turnout of 80 per cent.

As per the Election Department’s official, several initiatives have been taken to increase the voter turnout even further in the coming elections. “The constituencies where the turnout was less than 60 per cent in the last elections have been identified, measures have been taken to address urban apathy and MoUs have been signed with education department, industries and department of Women and Children Development to ensure higher turnout,” the official said.

The government employee engaged in election duty will cast their vote before leaving for the election duty. The election department is hoping that special provisions of all women polling stations, polling stations manned by persons with disabilities, youth poll staff, model polling stations, etc., will increase the enthusiasm of voters.

The department is also expecting a surge in voter turnout following its MoUs with the Education Department and industries. “The schools will encourage the eligible students to get enrolled as a voter and make them aware of the political process,” the official said. The department is also focusing on workers in industry, especially the migrant workers who are more likely to not get registered.

Areas with poor voting identified

The department has identified 414 polling stations where poll percentage was less than 60% and 22 Assembly constituencies where the polling was less than 70% for special focus and thrust

Besides, the department has identified nine Assembly constituencies where the female voter turnout was significantly lower

