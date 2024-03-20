Election dept eyes 80% voter turnout

Subhash Rajta
Shimla, March 19
Encouraged by the impressive jump in the voter turnout in the 2019 Parliamentary elections, the state election department has set its sights even higher this time around. The voter turnout in the state in the last Lok Sabha elections was 72.42 per cent, an impressive jump of around 8 per cent from 64.45 per cent in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. This time the department is eying an ambitious voter turnout of 80 per cent.
As per the Election Department’s official, several initiatives have been taken to increase the voter turnout even further in the coming elections. “The constituencies where the turnout was less than 60 per cent in the last elections have been identified, measures have been taken to address urban apathy and MoUs have been signed with education department, industries and department of Women and Children Development to ensure higher turnout,” the official said.
The government employee engaged in election duty will cast their vote before leaving for the election duty. The election department is hoping that special provisions of all women polling stations, polling stations manned by persons with disabilities, youth poll staff, model polling stations, etc., will increase the enthusiasm of voters.
The department is also expecting a surge in voter turnout following its MoUs with the Education Department and industries. “The schools will encourage the eligible students to get enrolled as a voter and make them aware of the political process,” the official said. The department is also focusing on workers in industry, especially the migrant workers who are more likely to not get registered.
Areas with poor voting identified
- The constituencies where the turnout was less than 60 per cent in the last elections have been identified
- The department has identified 414 polling stations where poll percentage was less than 60% and 22 Assembly constituencies where the polling was less than 70% for special focus and thrust
- Besides, the department has identified nine Assembly constituencies where the female voter turnout was significantly lower
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nomination process for 1st phase of Lok Sabha election begins in 102 seats across 21 states and UTs
Election to 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 followed b...
North Korea claims progress in developing a hypersonic missile designed to strike distant US targets
A hypersonic missile is among an array of high-tech weapons ...
2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun; killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids father
The children were aged around 11 and 6 years
Misleading advertisements: Appear in court on April 2, Supreme Court directs yoga guru Ramdev
Issues showcause notice to Patanjali, Balkrishna
Video: Moosewala’s father alleges government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy
Two days after the birth of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's...