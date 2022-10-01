Himachal Election Dept to honour elderly voters

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 30

The State Election Department will honour elderly voters, especially 1,190 centenarians, on International Day of Older Persons tomorrow.

“We are going to honour elderly and centenarian voters of the state who have been witness to changing times, right from the times of ballot paper till the adoption of new technology. They have inspired generations and made them understand the value of every single vote,” said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg here today.

“It is a matter of pride for Himachal Pradesh that the first voter of independent India, Shyam Saran Negi of Kinnaur, is still contributing to the electoral process and inspiring people to participate in this UTSAV-Celebrating Democracy,” said Garg.

There are 122,093 voters above 80 years of age, including 1,190 above the age of 100 years. The highest number of 2,936 elderly voters are in the Sullah Assembly constituency of Kangra district while the Fatehpur constituency, also in Kangra district, has the highest number of 72 centenarian voters.

