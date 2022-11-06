Election gimmick: Congress slams BJP for raising UCC issue ahead of HP polls

PTI

New Delhi, November 6

The Congress on Sunday termed as an “election gimmick” BJP president J P Nadda’s promise of implementing a Uniform Civil Code in Himachal Pradesh if his party is voted back to power, and said the ruling party raises such issues only ahead of polls.

Replying to a question related to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said his party would support a process to arrive at a consensus and that consensus being largely visible but will not support statements aimed at fooling people.

His remarks at a press conference at the AICC headquarters here came hours after Nadda promised implementation of UCC in Himachal Pradesh if the party is voted to power and said a committee will be formed for it.

Asked about Nadda’s announcement, Singhvi said, “Mr JP Nadda’s party at the national level and at the state level has been in power for eight-plus years and five years respectively…we are very glad to hear your statement Mr Nadda, why have you not done it for the last eight years and five years respectively? When he answers that question then we will give you the answer.” Pressed further on the issue, he said everyone understands “election gimmicks” and when there is a lack of votes then religion and such promises are remembered.

“You (BJP) are in power for five years, you are the ruling party, you are sitting on the post, you did nothing and you are at the Centre. But since eight years, you always keep on speaking only sometimes during elections,” Singhvi said.

The other aspect is that can UCC be implemented at the state level, the Congress leader asked.

“Has anyone applied his mind according to the law that (what happens) if there is UCC in your state and when you go to the adjoining state and there is no UCC there. So I mean when I will travel from Uttar Pradesh to Himachal (Pradesh) and will travel from Himachal to Bengal, my UCC will keep changing,” Singhvi said.

“According to one law in the state if I get married.. Have you ever heard this? Just this one state (Himachal Pradesh) has not done this, many BJP states are engaged in competition. This competition is political, this competition is to deceive the country, this competition is to divert the attention of the public from the main issues,” he said adding that people are more intelligent than the BJP thinks them to be.

Elections for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh assembly will be held on November 12.

