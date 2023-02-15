Election on hold, cantonment board members' term extended

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 14

The term of the members of cantonment boards in the state has been extended by six months from February 7.

Earlier, elections were held after every five years to elect civilian members who constitute the board along with ex officio members comprising the officer commanding the station and the chief executive officer.

These elections were put on hold last year and one private member was nominated by the Ministry of Defence in each board as a stop-gap arrangement. The board’s term has now been extended by six months.

There are seven cantonments in the state namely Subathu, Kasauli, Dagshai, Jutog, Bakloh, Dalhousie and Yol. The MoD was excising civil areas from the 62 cantonments nationally with the exercise having been completed in four cantonments, including Yol in Kangra district.

Issues like permanent transfer of employees as well as pensioners of the cantonment boards to the state government, transfer of assets of the board would be worked out while finalising the excisation, if the proposal materialises for other cantonments in the state.

Governed by the Cantonment Act, 2006, the residents have been demanding exclusion of civilian areas from cantonments. The stringent building bylaws have stunted the development of these towns.

Earlier, a drone survey was undertaken to identify ownership of state and Central government buildings in cantonments, barring strategic areas. “The ministry has recently sought coloured mapping of civil, defence and commercial areas in cantonment boards as part of the excising exercise in Kasauli cantonment,” an official said.

The Kasauli cantonment is spread on 643.96 acres out of which 47.45 acres form the notified civil area.

The civilians residing in the cantonment towns have been demanding their exclusion from cantonments saying they face numerous problems.

Once excluded, the benefits of various state government schemes will be available to the residents. Funds will also be made available for repair of roads and other civic amenities in the civilian areas under various state and Central government schemes.