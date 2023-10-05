Elections for Mayor, Dy Mayor on October 13

Our Correspondent

Palampur, October 4

The Urban Development Department has notified October 13 as the date for the election to posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Palampur Municipal Corporation (MC).

The two-year term of the two leaders will expire on October 12. The Congress had won the MC elections held in April 2021 and holds both posts at present. Of the 15 councillors in the House, 12 belong to the Congress, two to the BJP and one is an Independent.

Initially, the post of Mayor in the first two and half years of the tenure was reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes category while the post of Deputy Mayor was unreserved. Poonam Bali (Reserved category) and Anish Nag were unanimously elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor, respectively, in April 2021, with the efforts of Congress MLA Ashish Butail.

Now, for the remaining tenure, the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor will be elected from the open quota. The Congress will have a tough time picking candidates for the two posts from its 12 councillors, which include seven women councillors.

#Congress #Palampur