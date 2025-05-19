Electoral literacy activities held in schools, colleges

Electoral Literacy Club (ELC) activities were organised in all educational institutions of Shimla district yesterday.

Shimla District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap said the ELC activities would be organised in all educational institutions of the district on third Saturday of every month. “The main objective is to increase awareness about the electoral process among young voters and students and connect them with democratic values,” he said.

He said the clubs were special units established in educational institutions, which worked to make students and youth aware about voter education, electoral process and democratic rights and duties. Through these clubs, various activities such as seminars, quiz competitions, street plays, poster making and voter registration campaigns are organised, he added.

The students will get an opportunity to participate in interesting and educational programmes related to voter awareness. Especially, the students above 18 years of age, who are not yet registered as voters will be targeted.