Electoral rolls available for scrutiny till April 28: Una DC

Our Correspondent

UNA, APRIL 6

The special summary review of the photo electoral rolls in Una district has begun and the electoral rolls are available to the general public for scrutiny till April 28. This was disclosed in an official press release by District Electoral Officer-cum-DC Raghav Sharma today.

The electoral rolls, which were published on April 5, are available at each polling station besides at the offices of the concerned SDMs, tehsildars and naib tehsildars. Voters, who have either completed 18 years of age on April 1, 2023 or those whose names are missing in the voters list, can get them included at their concerned polling stations.

The DC said in case of any discrepancies in the electoral rolls, the concerned voter can apply on the prescribed formats to the booth level officers for addition, deletion or transfer of their names to other polling stations. Special campaign days for modifying the voter lists have been fixed by the district election office on April 8, 9, 15 and 16 on which dates the booth level officers will read out the electoral rolls in the presence of the audience present at the booth.

Voters can also e-register on the Election Commission of India website, Voter Helpline App (VHA) or National Voter Service Portal (NVSP) for services pertaining to any changes in electoral rolls, adding that all formats for deletion or alteration of particulars are available on-line.