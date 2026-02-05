DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Electoral rolls published for civic body poll

Electoral rolls published for civic body poll

Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 02:15 AM Feb 05, 2026 IST
Photo for representation. iStock
As a step towards preparedness for the ensuing urban civic body (UCB) elections, the Solan Deputy Commissioner on Tuesday published the electoral rolls of five urban civic bodies in the district, barring the Baddi Municipal Corporation (MC) and the Kunihar nagar panchayat.

Electoral rolls of nagar panchayats of Kandaghat and Arki, municipal councils of Nalagarh and Parwanoo besides the Solan MC were published on Tuesday.

DC Manmohan Sharma said the high court had set aside the notifications of Kunihar nagar panchayat and Baddi MC following public objections. The government was directed to hear the grievances of the residents as per the orders.

The Himachal HC had directed the government to conduct the elections to PRI and urban local bodies before April 30 after rejecting the plea to defer the elections. The tenure of 50 municipal councils and nagar panchayats has ended on January 18 while that of Solan MC will end in April.

