Electoral rolls published for civic body poll

As a step towards preparedness for the ensuing urban civic body (UCB) elections, the Solan Deputy Commissioner on Tuesday published the electoral rolls of five urban civic bodies in the district, barring the Baddi Municipal Corporation (MC) and the Kunihar nagar panchayat.

Advertisement

Electoral rolls of nagar panchayats of Kandaghat and Arki, municipal councils of Nalagarh and Parwanoo besides the Solan MC were published on Tuesday.

Advertisement

DC Manmohan Sharma said the high court had set aside the notifications of Kunihar nagar panchayat and Baddi MC following public objections. The government was directed to hear the grievances of the residents as per the orders.

Advertisement

The Himachal HC had directed the government to conduct the elections to PRI and urban local bodies before April 30 after rejecting the plea to defer the elections. The tenure of 50 municipal councils and nagar panchayats has ended on January 18 while that of Solan MC will end in April.