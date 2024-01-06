Electricity board staff protest delay in disbursal of salaries

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, January 5

The employees and pensioners of the HPSEBL, Nurpur zone, today held a luncheon gate meeting outside the electrical divisional office here on Friday and protested against the delay in the disbursement of salaries and pension. The meeting was organised Under the banner of the Joint Front Power of Engineers and Employees.

Led by Ashwani Thakur, state organising secretary of the HPSEBL Employees’ Union, the employees raised slogans against the board management for delaying the disbursal of salaries and pension.

They burnt an effigy of the officiating Managing Director (MD) of the board, Harikesh Meena, and raised slogans against the board management.

The employees said that a regular MD be appointed to run the board management. They lamented that in the absence of a regular MD, the functioning of the management had been affected badly.

The protesters expressed anguish over the delay in the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for them. They said the state government had restored the OPS in other government departments but deprived the board employees of the benefit. They also sought the formulation of a permanent policy for outsourced employees of the HPSEBL.

