Electricity board staff urge govt to review free power scheme

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 9

Upset over the deteriorating financial condition of the state electricity board, the power employees want the state government to reconsider the free power scheme under which consumers are given 125 units free per month.

“Our salaries and pensions were delayed this time because the government could not release the quarterly subsidy amount to the board in time,” said HL Verma, co-convener of the Joint Front of the HPSEBL employees and engineers.

He said the state government gives around Rs 270 crore per quarter to compensate the board for offering 125 units of electricity free to the consumers. “The government should review the decision based on its financial health. The government can continue if it can bear the burden. The board is not in a position to bear any burden on account of this scheme,” said Verma.

Meanwhile, the Joint Front has scaled up its protest after their demand for the appointment of a regular Managing Director at the HPSEBL and the restoration of old pension scheme did not get the desired response from the government. The Front has given ‘March to Shimla’ call for January 11.

“Thousands of power employees, engineers and pensioners will come to the department’s headquarter in Shimla to raise our demands,” said Verma.

The Joint Front has alleged that not having a regular MD in the board was largely responsible for the deteriorating financial condition and working of the board and the non-restoration of old pension scheme. “If the board had a regular Managing Director, the condition of the board wouldn’t have worsened to this extent,” said Verma.

The front has warned of intensifying the protest further if the current Managing Director, who has the additional charge, is not removed and a regular MC is not appointed.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla