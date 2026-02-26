Electricity Board to update billing system till March 3

In order to provide more effective online services to electricity consumers of the state, the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) is upgrading its billing system from February 27 to March 3. As a result, some online services will remain out of order during the period.

The board has urged consumers to pay their electricity bills before February 27 to avoid late payment surcharges. It board has also urged people to contact it on 1800-180-8060 or 1912 for any assistance or complaints related to power supply during the billing system upgrade. Assistance on the number will be available 24 hours a day.

Providing the information, Anurag Parashar, an official spokesperson of the board stated that this upgrade system includes improving bill generation and payment systems as well as making the IT infrastructure of the computerised system more effective. “To complete this work, some online services will be temporarily unavailable during this five-day period, including new electricity connection applications, electricity bill generation, online and cash counter bill payments, complaint filing, disconnection/connection and load change requests, mobile applications, etc,” he said.

“All board functions are being made online, most consumer services have also been made online, including services allowing consumers to view and pay their bills. On the other hand, with the online facility, electricity consumers can register their complaints related to electricity supply online 24 hours a day. Along with this, consumers also get many other online facilities,” he said.

“After the upgrade activities are completed, the bill generation and payment systems will resume operations from March 4 with improved performance and efficiency,” he added.