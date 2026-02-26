DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Electricity Board to update billing system till March 3

Electricity Board to update billing system till March 3

Several online services to remain affected

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:20 PM Feb 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In order to provide more effective online services to electricity consumers of the state, the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) is upgrading its billing system from February 27 to March 3. As a result, some online services will remain out of order during the period.

Advertisement

The board has urged consumers to pay their electricity bills before February 27 to avoid late payment surcharges. It board has also urged people to contact it on 1800-180-8060 or 1912 for any assistance or complaints related to power supply during the billing system upgrade. Assistance on the number will be available 24 hours a day.

Advertisement

Providing the information, Anurag Parashar, an official spokesperson of the board stated that this upgrade system includes improving bill generation and payment systems as well as making the IT infrastructure of the computerised system more effective. “To complete this work, some online services will be temporarily unavailable during this five-day period, including new electricity connection applications, electricity bill generation, online and cash counter bill payments, complaint filing, disconnection/connection and load change requests, mobile applications, etc,” he said.

Advertisement

“All board functions are being made online, most consumer services have also been made online, including services allowing consumers to view and pay their bills. On the other hand, with the online facility, electricity consumers can register their complaints related to electricity supply online 24 hours a day. Along with this, consumers also get many other online facilities,” he said.

“After the upgrade activities are completed, the bill generation and payment systems will resume operations from March 4 with improved performance and efficiency,” he added.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts