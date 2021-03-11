Electricity supply, Internet service restored in Palampur

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 18

Power supply and Internet services were restored in Palampur town and its adjoining areas after 28 hours last night. The high-velocity winds accompanied by heavy rain had disrupted normal life plunging the town into darkness on Monday. Dozens of trees came down on power supply lines in different parts of the town resulting in extensive damage to power infrastructure.

Teams comprising engineers of HPSEB and field staff headed by Sandeep Kumar worked round the clock to restore the power supply. In the absence of power back up Internet services came to a standstill and most of the banks in the town could not conduct their business.

The power supply was restored in 80 per cent of the areas last night while in the remaining parts it was restored this morning. Dozens of uprooted trees are still lying on the roadside.

Ajay Sharma, SDO Phones, said that Internet services had been made functional in all parts of the town after the restoration of the power supply. He said his team was working hard to repair damaged telephone and Internet fiber cables.

Amit Guleria, SDM, said revenue teams had been deputed to assess the total loss caused by the storm to the government buildings.