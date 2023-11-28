Electricity supply lines to go underground in Hamirpur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 27

Around 10-km length of electricity supply lines in the town will go underground.

The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited has been talking about undergrounding these power lines for the last over 15 years but the project never saw the light of the day. The HPSEBL had tried to initiate task of undergrounding and awarded the work to a firm that worked on about 500-m length from Anu Substation to Hira Nagar.

On his recent visit to the town, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had announced that these power lines would go underground at a cost of Rs 20 crore. The announcement has again raised hope among residents of the town facing repeated power cuts and short circuits leading to damages of electric appliances.

Rakesh Kumar of Ward-7 said that many leaders talked about undergrounding power lines in the town but nothing has been done.

Poonam, a housewife, said that power cuts were a major problem and now a days when LPG had become luxury, most of the cooking is done on electrical appliances.

Dr Pushpinder Verma of the Congress said that the CM had announced Rs 20 crore for undergrounding power lines. He said once power lines went undergrounded, people would get relief. Narender Abrol, Executive Engineer, HPSEBL, said the department had prepared a plan for undergrounding power lines in the town and the work would be initiated as per the directions of the government.

