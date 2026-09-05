Eligible families can apply for Apna Parivar, Sukhi Parivar scheme till September 20 in Mandi

Eligible families in Sundernagar subdivision of Mandi district can apply for the Mukhyamantri Apna Parivar, Sukhi Parivar Scheme till September 20. Sundernagar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Amar Negi said there was no minimum or maximum limit on the number of eligible families that can apply from any gram panchayat.

Negi said families that could not apply during earlier phases despite being eligible could submit their applications in the current phase. Families included in the BPL list before November 30, 2025, would also have to apply afresh to avail benefits of the scheme, he said.

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For determining eligibility, income certificates valid from July 31, 2025, to September 20, 2026, would be accepted. The period considered for MGNREGA workdays would be from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026.

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The SDM clarified that the BPL list existing before November 30, 2025, would continue to be known as the BPL list, while newly selected eligible families under the nine phases of the scheme would be included under Mukhyamantri Apna Parivar plan.

Families meeting one or more prescribed inclusion criteria can qualify for the extremely poor category. These include families consisting only of orphaned children below 27 years of age, with no adult member between 27 and 59 years. Women-headed families without any adult member in the 27-59 age group — including widows, unmarried, divorced and deserted women — are also eligible.

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Families with a head having at least 40 per cent disability, those with at least one day of MGNREGA employment during the previous financial year, and families where an earning member has become permanently incapacitated due to a serious illness or accident can also qualify. Landless families are also covered under the prescribed criteria.

However, families with an income-tax payer, annual income exceeding Rs 75,000, more than one hectare of land, or a member employed in government, semi-government or private service will not be eligible.

Negi urged eligible families to verify the criteria and submit applications within the deadline. He also directed panchayat secretaries to ensure 100 per cent daily verification of applications and Aadhaar seeding of applicants’ bank accounts.