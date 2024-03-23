Eligible voters can register till May 4, says DC

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, March 22

Kangra District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said in view of the Lok Sabha elections, eligible voters, who were not yet included in the voter list, could register their names till May 4. He said the missed voters should contact the booth level officers (BLOs) of their respective polling stations.

He said the registered voters should also confirm their names. The District Election Officer said the registered voters could confirm their name in the current voter lists on the department’s website.

The facility of e-registration was also available on the National Voter Service Portal, through which online forms could be filled for registering names. He urged the people to participate in the polls.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala #Kangra #Lok Sabha