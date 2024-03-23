Eligible voters can register till May 4, says DC

Dharamsala, March 22
Kangra District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said in view of the Lok Sabha elections, eligible voters, who were not yet included in the voter list, could register their names till May 4. He said the missed voters should contact the booth level officers (BLOs) of their respective polling stations.
He said the registered voters should also confirm their names. The District Election Officer said the registered voters could confirm their name in the current voter lists on the department’s website.
The facility of e-registration was also available on the National Voter Service Portal, through which online forms could be filled for registering names. He urged the people to participate in the polls.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message
Delhi CM says don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; t...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage
The court noted that, according to the plea, while producing...
Death toll in Punjab's Sangrur hooch tragedy rises to 20, four-member SIT formed to supervise probe
The AAP government has been under fire from opposition parti...
60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility
It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the attackers a...